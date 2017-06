Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Army Europe held their EOD Team of the Year Competition and paratroopers in Italy conducted a water jump into Lake Garda.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S ARMY EUROPE HELD THEIR EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL, OR E-O-D, TEAM OF THE YEAR COMPETITION. EXECUTIVE OFFICER, FIRST LIEUTENANT MATTHEW SOLSETH EXPLAINS HOW EVENTS LIKE THIS HELP STRENGTHEN THE UNITS.



"OVERALL IT'S AN INCREDIBLE TRAINING EVENT FOR ALL THE EOD TECHS AND ALL THE TRAINING SUPPORT PERSONNEL THAT ARE OUT HERE AND OVERALL IT JUST ENHANCES A STRONG EUROPE ACROSS THE BOARD FOR OUR EOD COMPANIES."



ITALIAN SOLDIERS AND U-S ARMY PARATROOPERS STATIONED IN ITALY CONDUCTED A WATER JUMP INTO LAKE GARDA. LIEUTENANT COLONEL MIKE WAGNER SAYS IT'S A GREAT WAY FOR ALLIES TO SHARE A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE.



"BETWEEN WORKING WITH OUR MILITARY BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND THEN WORKING WITH THE COMMUNITY IT'S JUST A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO BUILD THAT COOPERATION AND CONTINUE TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS."



