Soldiers Radio News

British and U.S. forces came together for an exercise in Poland as a part of Saber Strike 17 and multiple installations across the U.S. are turning 100 this year.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



BRITISH AND U-S FORCES CAME TOGETHER FOR A FIRE SUPPORT COORDINATION EXERCISE IN POLAND AS A PART OF SABER STRIKE 17. CAPTAIN ANDREW COTTER OF 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT SAYS THIS TRAINING IS JUST WHAT THE SOLDIERS NEED.



"I THINK THE OP-TEMPO AND THE READINESS STATE THAT IS REQUIRED OF US IS FORCING US TO BECOME BETTER EVERY SINGLE DAY, IT REQUIRES US TO BE ABSOLUTELY SPECIFIC AND EXACT IN OUR ACTIONS, DAY IN AND DAY OUT, IS ONLY PROVING TO PAY OFF DIVIDENDS FOR US AS WE'RE HERE LONGER."



MANY INSTALLATIONS ACROSS THE ARMY THIS YEAR ARE CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THEIR POSTS, WHICH OCCURRED IN THE MONTHS FOLLOWING THE U.S. DECLARATION OF WAR ON GERMANY IN 19-17. FORTS MEADE, GORDON, LEE AND JACKOSN, ALL FORMALLY KNOWN AS CAMPS, ARE JUST A FEW OF THE MANY INSTALLATIONS TURING 100.

FOR THE FULL STORY AND MORE NEWS, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.