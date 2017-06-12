(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today’s stories: Two Airmen complete the first phase of Marine Raider training for the first time in history. Also, three of Air Force Global Strike Command’s Strategic Bomber aircraft are simultaneously in the European Theatre.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2017
    Date Posted: 06.12.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 June 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Hurlburt Field
    SpecOps
    AIr Force Special Tactics
    European Theatre
    AFRN
    Marine Raider Training
    Airman and MArines
    strategic Capability
    joint ground force

