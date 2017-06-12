Today's stories: Air Force Global Strike Command supports BALTOPS and Saber Strike. Also, the Georgia Air National Guard hosted Colombian Air Force officers as part of the State Partnership Program.
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
