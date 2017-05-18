(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-1 ADA conduct air loading operations with the JSDF

    1-1 ADA conduct air loading operations with the JSDF

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Joint training helps to fortify skills, knowledge, and interoperability. Lance Corporal Michael DeLoach takes us to Kadena Air Base where the 1-1 ADA and the Japanese Self-Defense Force demonstrate their capabilities through training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 06.09.2017 22:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48182
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104467250.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 ADA conduct air loading operations with the JSDF, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    US Army
    Army
    AFN Okinawa
    JSDF
    Japanese Self Defense Force
    1-1 Air Defense Artillery
    1-1 ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT