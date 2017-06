Soldiers Radio News

4th Infantry Division Soldiers were in France to dedicate a memorial and the Army is now presenting the Soldier's Certificate to graduates of initial training courses.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U.S. SOLDIERS DEDICATED A MEMORIAL TO THE 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION IN MONTEBOURG, FRANCE AS PART OF THE 73RD ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY. MAJOR GENERAL RYAN GONSOLVS, COMANDER, 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION, SPOKE AT THE EVENT.



"TODAY WE REMEMBER THOSE SACRIFICES AND HONOR THE COURAGE OF THE 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION SOLDIERS AND OUR ALLIES WHO FOUGHT HERE IN MONTEBOURG."



THE ARMY IS NOW PRESENTING THE SOLDIER'S CERTIFICATE TO ALL ENLISTED AND OFFICER TRAINEES GRADUATING FROM INITIAL ENTRY TRAINING COURSES. THIS CERTIFICATE IS SIGNED BY THE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY AND THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY AND IS AN INITIATIVE BY THE ARMY'S SOLDIER FOR LIFE WORKING GROUP, EMPHASIZES A TRAINEE OFFICIALLY EARNING THE RIGHT TO BE CALLED A SOLDIER .FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE SOLDIER'S CERTIFICATE, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL.



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.