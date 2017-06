Soldiers Radio News

101st Airborne Division Soldiers trained Somali Soldiers on logistics and admin and U.S. Soldiers train Marines and NATO allies in medical evacuation procedures as a part of Saber Strike 17.



U.S. SOLDIERS FROM THE 101-ST AIRBORNE DIVISION TRAINED SOMALI SOLDIERS DURING A SIX-WEEK COURSE THAT, MAJOR JENSEN SAYS FOCUSED ON LOGISTICS AND ADMINISTRATION.



"THEY HAVE OFFICERS NOW THAT UNDERSTAND HOW THE DECISION CYCLE GOES AND HOW TO PLAN A MILITARY OPERATION AND WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEIR TROOPSHAVE WATER "



THIS U.S. AFRICA COMMAND TRAINING PROGRAM HAILS AS A "FIRST" IN BI-LATERAL TRAINING EFFORTS IN SOMALIA.



CREW MEMBERS OF A MEDICAL EVACUATION UNIT TRAINED WITH FELLOW SERVICE MEMBERS ON AIR SUPPORT EVACUATION PROCEDURES DURING SABER STRIKE 17. ARMY PILOT, CAPTAIN JOHN PRICE, SAYS THIS TRAINING IS VITAL FOR REAL-WORLD SITUATIONS.



"WORKING WITH NATO ALLIES YOU KINDA SEE A LOT OF THE CAPABILITIES AND LIMITATIONS OF THE DIFFERENT UNITS AND HOW TO BEST SUPPORT EACH OTHER."



