    Air Force Radio News 09 June 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 09 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Lt. Col. Raja Chari was selected by NASA to be part of the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. Also, the 726th Air Control Squadron received its first major Control and Reporting Center weapons system upgrade in 20 years.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

