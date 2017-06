Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from around the world are taking part in the multinational training exercise Saber Strike 2017 and Cavalry Soldiers participate in a spur ride in Kosovo.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AS PART OF EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2017, NATO NATIONS AND PARTNERS HAVE COME TOGETHER THROUGHOUT THE BALTICS TO HELP INCREASE INTEROPERABILITY AND ENHANCE THE NATO ALLIANCE. ACTIVE, NATIONAL GUARD AND RESERVE SOLDIERS UNITE TO CONDUCT A MASSIVE LOGISTIC EXERCISE TO HELP GET THINGS STARTED. 1ST I-D SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE COMANDER, COLONEL ALLEN CASSELL EXPLAINS THE PURPOSE OF THEIR MISSION.



"IT'S IMPORTANT TO DEMONSTRATE THAT WE CAN BRING THE COMBAT ARMS TO OUR PARTNER NATIONS IF CALLED UPON."



CAVALRY SOLDIERS AT CAMP BONDSTEEL IN KOSOVO HELD A SPUR RIDE. CANDIDATE, PFC EDWARD MURPHY, IS EXCITED FOR HIS CHANCE TO EARN HIS SILVER SPURS.



"IT'S GONNA BE PRETTY INTENSE, GONNA BE LOOKIN' FOWRD TO RUNNING THROUGH OUR LANES AND IT'S GONNA BE A LOT OF EXERCISE AND IT SHOULD BE PRETTY FUN."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.