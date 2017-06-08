Today's stories:
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein testified before the senate armed services committee on Capitol Hill.
|06.08.2017
|06.08.2017 11:17
|Newscasts
|48159
|1706/DOD_104459250.mp3
|00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|3
|0
|0
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 08 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
