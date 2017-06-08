(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories:
    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein testified before the senate armed services committee on Capitol Hill.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

