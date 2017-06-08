Today's stories: Exercise Baltic Operations, or BALTOPS, is underway in the Baltic Sea Region. BALTOPS is an annual multinational maritime-focused exercise designed to provide high-end training. Also, The United States Air Force Weapons School has expanded its curriculum for the current era of joint operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2017 11:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48157
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104459248.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Radio News 08 June 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT