Soldiers Radio News

SRN060717A- SMA Dailey reflects on the history of the Army before its 242nd birthday, and Saber Strike 17 kicks off in Poland

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS

SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY DANIEL DAILEY INVITES US TO REFLECT ON THE PAST DURING THE ARMY'S UPCOMING 2 HUNDRED 42ND BIRTHDAY.



"AS WE PAUSE AND LOOK BACK ON OUR LONG AND STORIED HISTORY, WE PAY SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE WORLD WAR ONE SOLDIER. AMERICA ENTERED THE GREAT WAR 100 YEARS AGO, AND BUILT THE FOUNDATION OF THE MODERN ARMY WE SERVE IN TODAY. THE SPIRIT OF INNOVATION SEEN DURING WW1 IS THE SAME SPIRIT WE NEED TO CULTIVATE NOW TO BUILD OUR ARMY FOR THE FUTURE. ."



THE MULTI-NATIONAL EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 17 HAS KICKED OFF IN POLAND FEATURING THE COOPERATION OF 11 NATO ALLIES. COMMANDER OF ENHANCED FORWARD PRESENCE BATTLE GROUP POLAND LT COLONEL STEVEN GVENTER EXPLAINS THE OPERATION



"THIS EXERCISE DEMONSTRATES THAT NATO IS A FORCE THAT CAN COME TOGETHER TO COLLECTIVELY DEFENDS OUR NATIONS BOARDERS. ."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.