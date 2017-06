Soldiers Radio News

SRN060617B- Soldiers in Korea get a chance to laugh, and Multi-Domain Battle is the future of combat



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



COMEDIANS STEVE SIMEONE AND STEVE BYRNE TOOK TIME OUT OF THEIR COMEDY TOUR TO ENTERTAIN THE SOLDIERS AT US ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, KOREA. STEVE BYRNE EXPLAINS WHY HE REACHES OUT TO THOSE WHO SERVE.



"SO FOR ME IT'S JUST ALL ABOUT GRATITUDE, WHEN THEY COME UP AND SAY THANK YOU AFTERWARDS... WHEN IT’S JUST LIKE LOOK I'M JUST HERE FOR A WEEK YOUR HERE FOR A YEAR SOMETIMES LONGER AND I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU GUYS."



TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMANDER GENERAL DAVID PERKINS IS ADDRESSING THE NEED FOR A JOINT COALITION EFFORT FOCUSING ON MULTI-DOMAIN BATTLE. HE'S TEAMING UP WITH U.S. ARMY PACIFIC COMMANDER GEN. ROBERT BROWN, TO ESTABLISH A TASK FORCE, WHICH ALLOWS SERVICES TO TEAM UP TO CONFRONT THREATS FROM DIFFERENT FORCES SIMULTANEOUSLY. GENERAL PERKINS SAYS THIS TEAMWORK IS ESSENTIAL TO WINNING THE NEXT CAMPAIGN IN A COMPLEX BATTLE-SPACE. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MULTI-DOMAIN BATTLE, HEAD OVER TO ARMY.MIL TO READ THE STORY IN ITS ENTIRETY.



