Soldiers Radio News

SRN060617A- 73rd anniversary of the historic D-Day Landing, Reserve Medical Command Soldiers will begin training with the Hackensack University Medical Center



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY RECOGNIZED THE 73RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE HISTORIC D-DAY LANDING BY DEDICATING A MEMORIAL TO THE 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION IN MONTEBOURG FRANCE. 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION COMMANDER RYAN GONSALVES OPENED THE DEDICATION CEREMONY



"TO STAND AMONG YOU TO COMMEMORATE THIS HISTORIC EVENT UNDERTAKEN BY THOSE WHO GAVE SO MUCH OF THEMSELVES YEARS AGO TODAY WE REMEMBER THOSE SACRIFICES AND HONOR THE COURAGE OF THE 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION SOLDIERS WHO FOUGHT HERE IN MONTERBOURG ."



HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCED THE FORMATION OF OPERATION S.M.A.R.T, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ARMY RESERVE TO PROVIDE CUTTING EDGE MEDICAL TRAINING FOR FUTURE SOLDIERS. HUMC PRESIDENT DR. IHOR SAWCZUK EXPLAINS THE NEW NO COST-PROGRAM.



"THIS IS A HISTORIC DAY AS WE ANNOUNCE OPERATION HACKENSACK S.M.A.R.T. THIS TRULY INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP WILL PROVIDE ONE-ON-ONE MEDICAL TRAINING FOR SOLDIERS ENSURING THEY HAVE THE CRITICAL SKILLSETS THEY NEED TO SUCCESSFULLY SERVE OUR COUNTRY"



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR SITREP EPISODE ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS