    Company G, 2d Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment (Radio Package)

    FT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Spc. Don Kazery 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Soldiers training at the National Training Center, Ft Irwin, California rely on the support of Soldiers to bring them replenish the provisions they might need, Spc. Don Kazery brings us the details.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2017
    Date Posted: 06.06.2017 18:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48135
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104452356.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Company G, 2d Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment (Radio Package), by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Company G
    137th Infantry Regiment
    2d Battalion

