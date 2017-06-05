(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson talks about her career and leadership priorities in SECAF: The First Interview on AF.mil. Also, the Air Force men's volleyball team won their second Armed Forces championship in three years.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 June 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

