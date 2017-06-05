(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 86th Airlift Wing will support D-Day 73 by flying over the beaches of Normandy and holding remembrance ceremonies. Also, Airmen interested in becoming enlisted remotely piloted aircraft pilots have until Nov. 15, 2017, to submit completed application packages, including physical exams, to the Air Force Personnel Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 June 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

