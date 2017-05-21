(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A youth soccer club plays with local Okinawans.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Local Okinawan and military kids come together for a day of friendly competition.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A youth soccer club plays with local Okinawans., by LCpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Football
    Game
    Kids
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Soccer
    American Forces Network
    Club
    Locals
    Children
    Competition
    Youth
    Teamwork
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN Pacific

