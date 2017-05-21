Local Okinawan and military kids come together for a day of friendly competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2017 01:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48111
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104444910.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A youth soccer club plays with local Okinawans., by LCpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT