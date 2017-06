Soldiers Radio News

SRN060217B- American Paratroopers are honored in France and Alaska National Guard delivers lifesaving drug to rural areas.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE COMMUNITY IN FRANCE MARKED THE UPCOMING 73RD ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY WITH A MONUMENT DEDICATED TO THE AMERICAN PARATROOPERS THAT LIBERATED THEM. 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION BRIG. GEN. MATTHEW MCFARLANE DELIVERED OPENING COMMENTS.

"IF YOU LOOK UPON THE CROWDS GATHERED HERE TODAY WE SEE THE CITIZEN AND LEADERS OF SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE AND WE SEE MILITARY SERVICEMEMBERS YOUNG TOGETHER WHEN THAT FIRST PARATROOPER LANDED HERE ON JUNE 6 1944.”



ALASKA NATIONAL GUARDSMEN FROM THE COUNTER-DRUG SUPPORT PROGRAM TRAVELED TO GALENA, ALASKA, TO DELIVER THE RESCUE DRUG NARCAN, SGT ELIJAH GUTIERREZ, EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF DISTRIBUTING THE OVERDOSE REVERSAL DRUG TO RURAL AREAS

"THE ALASKA NATIONAL GUARD HAS PARTNERED WITH THE STATE OF ALASKA THIS WOULD BE A GREAT RESOURCE TO HAVE OUT IN RURAL AREAS WHERE WAITING FOR SECONDARY LEVEL OF CARE MIGHT TAKE A LITTLE BIT LONGER AND BUYING YOURSELF 35/45 MINUTES COULD BE VITAL.”

GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR SITREP EPISODE ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.