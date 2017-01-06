(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Family Dinner

    Family Dinner

    FRANCE

    06.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ericha Guyote 

    American Forces Network Europe

    D-Day 73 Commemoration Activities: An audio file of BG Matthew Mcfarlane's speech at the Airborne Monument Ceremony in Sainte-Mere-Eglise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.02.2017 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48085
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104438083.mp3
    Length: 00:08:57
    Artist A1C Ericha Guyote
    Year 2017
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Dinner, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    France
    101st Airborne Division
    Normandy
    U.S. Army Europe
    82nd Airborne
    WWII
    EUCOM
    Airborne
    Greatest Generation
    Sainte-Mere-Eglise
    D-day 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT