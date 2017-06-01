(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 01 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Members of the 353rd Special Operations Group and Royal New Zealand Air Force team up for exercise Teak Net. Also, the Air Force has selected 50 active-duty Airmen for the Interservice Physician Assistant Program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48083
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104436494.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 June 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Zealand
    353rd SOG
    Interservice Physician Assistant Program
    AFRN
    Teak Net

