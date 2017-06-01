Air Force Radio News 01 June 2017 A

Today's stories: DOD Missile Defense Agency conducts successful first ever live-fire test of ballistic missile defense system. Also, Investigation report released on MQ-9A Reaper crash from July 2016.
