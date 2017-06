Soldiers Radio News

SRN010617A- General Mark Milley sends out a message before the Army Birthday and PEO hosts the National Guard in Virginia.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY'S 2 HUNDRED 42ND BIRTHDAY IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER AND THE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY, GENERAL MARK MILLEY, HAS A MESSAGE FOR HIS TROOPS ON THIS SPECIAL OCCASION.



"ALL OF YOU, EACH AND EVERY ONE WEARING THE UNIFORM TODAY OF AN AMERICAN SOLDIER IS CARRYING ON A LEGACY OF THE SOLDIERS THAT CAME BEFORE YOU. YOU TRULY ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A SAFER PLACE TODAY AND BOTH SERGEANT MAJOR AND I THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE."



PROGRAM EXECUTIVE OFFICE, OR P-E-O, SOLDIER HOSTED A DELEGATION OF NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP AT FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA. MAJOR HAVARD WILES EXPLAINS WHY IT'S SO IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL GUARD TO UNDERSTAND THE P-E-O ACQUISITION PROCESS.



" THE GENERAL OFFICERS HERE, ARE IN STATES THAT RECEIVE A LOT OF THIS EQUIPMENT, PLUS WE WANTED THE GENERAL OFFICERS TO UNDERSTAND HOW THEY GO ABOUT EQUIPPING THE SOLDIERS AND HOW THEY GO ABOUT DEVELOPING NEW EQUIPMENT."



