SRN060117A- The Illinois National Guard trains at the National Training Center and Environmental Control Team keeps NTC clean and eco-friendly



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ASSISTANT ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR U-S ARMY ILLINOIS, MAJOR GENERAL MICHAEL ZERBONIA, VISITED HIS TROOPS ON A ROTATION AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA, HE SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO GET OUT AND SEE HOW THE SOLDIERS ARE DOING.



"MY PURPOSE IS TO COME AND SEE THE COMPANY OF SOLDIERS I HAVE WORKING HERE. THEIR TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS DON'T GO UNNOTICED AND TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY KNOW THE COMMAND AND THE STATE OF ILLINOIS WANTS THEM TO SUCCEED AND DO WELL."



WITH ALL THE TRAINING THAT TAKES PLACE AT N-T-C, HOW O THEY KEEP THINGS TIDY? THAT’S WHERE SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JAMIE PETERS CREW OF 2-89TH ENGINEERS COME IN.



"WE HAVE A GROUP OF GUYS THAT'S PART OF WHAT WE CALL THE ECT, ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL TEAM. THERE'S A LOT OF VEHICLE MOVEMENT AT ANY GIVEN TIME A MILITARY VEHICLE CAN LEAK BUT AS LONG AS THE MAINTENANCE GUYS ARE DOING THEIR JOB, KINDA HELP TO PREVENT THOSE ISSUES."



