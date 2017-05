Soldiers Radio News

SRN053017A- The 2120th Engineer Company gears up for Deployment and Summer Training goes back to basic Soldier Skills



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 2120TH OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER COMPANY IS GEARING UP FOR A LONG AWAITED MIDDLE EAST DEPLOYMENT. COMMANDER CAPTAIN AMANDA THORNTON EXPLAINS HOW SHE'S PREPARING HER SOLDIERS FOR THE TASK AHEAD



WE'VE BEEN CONDUCTING RANGE QUALIFICATIONS VALIDATIONS…EVERYTHING THAT WERE GOING TO HAVE TO DO, TO BUILD UP OUR INDIVIDUAL SOLDIER TACTICS AND TECHNIQUES. A LOT OF OUR YOUNG SOLDIERS ARE FEELING MORE LIKE MEMBERS OF THE TEAM WE HAVE A LOT OF NEW REPLACEMENTS THAT ARE REALLY BECOMING ENGAGED, IT’S NICE TO SEE. "



BASIC SOLDIER SKILLS CAN MAKE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFE OR DEATH ON THE BATTLEFIELD. 198TH ARMORED REGIMENT 1ST LT DANIEL BLANCHARD TELLS WHY HE’S FOCUSING ON TACTICAL RECONNAISSANCE DURING THIS YEARS TRAINING



"MOSTLY TRYING TO MAP OUT WHICH ROUTE WERE TAKING BUT ALSO WHAT THE ENEMY IS DOING ITS HOT BUT ITS SUPPOSED TO BE ITS AS LIFELIKE AS YOUR GONNA GET TO REAL COMBAT SO SUCK UP AND DRIVE ON . "



