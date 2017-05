Soldiers Radio News

SRN053017B- Congress visits training Soldiers at NTC and the 45th IBCT deploys to the Ukraine



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE TRAVELED TO THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA. TO OBSERVE THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARDS SUMMER TRAINING. MARYLAND CONGRESSMAN ANTHONY BROWN



"I THINK THE REAL VALUE IS TO SEE HOW MONEY IS GOING TO GOOD USE. AND MAKING SURE THE TRAINING IS REALISTIC SO YOU REALLY GET AN ON THE GROUND FEEL ON THE BIG NUMBERS AND BIG CONVERSATIONS WERE HAVING IN WASHINGTON . "





45TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM SOLDIERS ARE DEPLOYING TO THE UKRAINE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT AT THE NEW UNILATERAL TRAINING CENTER. BRIGADIER GENERAL MICHAEL THOMPSON REMINDED SOLDIERS WHAT THE CALL TO DEPLOY REALLY MEANS





"YOU ALL HAVE DREAMS YOU ALL HAVE INDIVIDUAL GOALS, AND YOU PUT THAT ASIDE WHEN THE NATION CALLS. IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOUR GOING TO MISS YOUR SONS GRADUATIONS DOESN’T MATTER IF YOU’RE GOING TO MISS YOUR DAUGHTERS WEDDING. AS A STATE, AS A NATION WE SHOULD ALL BE GRATEFUL FOR THAT "



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.