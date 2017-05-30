(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.30.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors volunteered May 26th with Habitat for Humanity during the Fleet Week New York celebration to rebuild one of the five local sites at Jamaica, Queens. These sites will eventually go to low-to-moderate income families.

    Marines with 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve conducted an off-loading of tanks during Saber Strike 17 May 24th, in Ventspils, Latvia. Exercise Saber Strike 17 prepares allies and partners to respond more to regional crises while meeting their security needs by improving the security of borders and countering threats.

    During Fleet Week New York, citizens were able to witness the capabilities of the service members and meet the brave men and women of today's maritime services. Ships and personnel started departing from the New York area May 30th, signaling the end of Fleet Week New York 2017.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 13:03
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

