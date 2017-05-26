(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (CALETA) First Graduating Class Ceremony

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Audio by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Officers and Deputies from various departments and agencies across central Arkansas walked across the stage today as they graduated from CALETA, the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy's 13 week Basic Police Course on May 26, at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

    CALETA is a basic training course for Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers and it is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

    Ms. Jami Cook, Director, Arkansas' Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) provided insight to the success of the newly founded academy.

    SOUNDBITE: Jami Cook

    The class, 2017-A, was the first class to graduate from the newly opened academy and 31 Law Enforcement Officers, primarily from the central Arkansas area, graduated from it.

    The class speaker, Officer Casey Jacoby, from the Jacksonville Police Department, made profound statements about the brotherhood that was built and the services these men and women must now provide.

    SOUNDBITE: Officer Jacoby

    The key note speaker was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and his speech detailed his gratitude for the newly graduated officers, and commended them for being peace keepers.

    SOUNDBITE: Maj. Gen. Mark Berry

    For the Arkansas National Guard, from North Little Rock, I'm Specialist Stephen Wright.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio sample by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (CALETA) First Graduating Class Ceremony, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

