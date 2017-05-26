Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (CALETA) First Graduating Class Ceremony

Officers and Deputies from various departments and agencies across central Arkansas walked across the stage today as they graduated from CALETA, the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy's 13 week Basic Police Course on May 26, at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.



CALETA is a basic training course for Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers and it is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.



Ms. Jami Cook, Director, Arkansas' Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) provided insight to the success of the newly founded academy.



SOUNDBITE: Jami Cook



The class, 2017-A, was the first class to graduate from the newly opened academy and 31 Law Enforcement Officers, primarily from the central Arkansas area, graduated from it.



The class speaker, Officer Casey Jacoby, from the Jacksonville Police Department, made profound statements about the brotherhood that was built and the services these men and women must now provide.



SOUNDBITE: Officer Jacoby



The key note speaker was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and his speech detailed his gratitude for the newly graduated officers, and commended them for being peace keepers.



SOUNDBITE: Maj. Gen. Mark Berry



For the Arkansas National Guard, from North Little Rock, I'm Specialist Stephen Wright.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio sample by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)