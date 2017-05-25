(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating Diversity with Cooking

    CAMP JOHNSON, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Vermont Army and Air Guard participate in the Annual Heritage Cooking Class featuring Syrian Cuisine. The program is hosted by the Joint Diversity Executive Council Team. Captain Patrick Enriquez lead the class in preparation of the meals. This class allowed members of the Vermont National Guard to expand their palate and sample Syrian food.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 16:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Diversity with Cooking, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    US Air Force
    US Army
    National Guard
    Asian Pacific Month

