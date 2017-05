Soldiers Radio News

South Dakota National Guard Soldiers train for future missions and the 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division heads to the field.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIER FROM THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD CONDUCTED FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING PREPARING THEM FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE MISSIONS. 451ST ENGINEER DETACHMENT SPECIALIST MATTHEW KOMES EXPLAINS WHY THE TRAINING IS NECESSARY



"THE MORE YOU PRACTICE AND THE HARDER YOU PRACTICE THE MORE PROFICIENT YOU ARE ON THE FIRE GROUNDS. KIND OF ALL INCORPORATES IN WHEN WE GET DEPLOYED OVERSEAS. THE MORE YOU PRACTICE AND THE HARDER YOU TRAIN THE MORE PROFICIENT YOU ARE ABLE TO BE ON THE FIRING GROUNDS. IF YOU TRAIN LIKE ITS REAL LIFE, THE BETTER OFF YOU ARE ON THE REAL LIFE SCENARIO."



MAINTAINING READINESS IS ESSENTIAL TO TODAY'S FIGHTING FORCE. 3RD BRIGADE, 1ST ARMORED DIVISION S2 CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 2 NICHOLAS TAYLOR, EXPLAINS WHY



"WE GO OVER SEAS, IT'S NOT A VIDEO GAME. SO WHEN WE DO THE TRAINING WE NEED TO DO IT AS ACCURATELY AS POSSIBLE WHEN IT COMES TO REAL LIFE SITUATIONS AND THAT'S WHAT WE PROVIDE."



