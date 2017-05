Soldiers Radio News

A National Guard Soldier finds a job in the Army that is in line with his favorite hobby and the Mississippi National Guard is feeding an entire brigade at the National Training Center.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



UNMANNED AVIATION PLAYS A VITAL ROLE IN THE ARMY'S OVERALL MISSION. SERGEANT CHRISTIAN FUSELIER WAS A MODEL AIR PLANE ENTHUSIAST WHO NOW OPERATES DRONES FOR THE IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD'S 1-16TH BRIGADE ENGINEER BATTALION.



"I FOUND THIS ONE IT WAS THE ONLY MOS IN THE ARMY THAT YOU CAN BE IN OPERATIONS OF AVIATION WITHOUT HAVING A DEGREE SO I JUMPED ON IT. IT WAS LIKE A DREAM COME TRUE."



THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD IS RUNNING LOGISTICS FOR THE 155TH ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM DURING THEIR ROTATION AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER AT FORT IRWIN. D-FAC MANAGER, STAFF SERGEANT MICHELE JACKSON SAYS COOKING FOR AN ENTIRE BRIGADE HAS BEEN A LEARNING EXPERIENCE.



"ITS A HUGE DIFFERENCE. WE NOT USED TO PICKING UP TRUCKLOADS OF RATIONS EVERY TWO DAYS. WE NORMALLY USED TO PICKING UP ONE TRUCK. LASTS US FOR A WHOLE WEEK."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.