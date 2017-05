Soldiers Radio News

The Mississippi National Guard is at the National Training Center stressing vehicle maintenance and US Soldiers train with the Canadian Army at their version of NTC.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARDSMEN ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA, BUT FIRST THEY MUST PERFORM EQUIPMENT VALIDATION TO MAKE SURE THEY'RE MISSION READY. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS DANNY BROWNING EXPLAINS WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO CHECK EVERYTHING BEFORE THEY HEAD OUT.



"WHEN YOU FIX THINGS HERE, WHERE YOU HAVE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT THAT'S A LOT STRONGER VERSUS WHEN WE GO OUT TO THE BOX AND WE'RE FURTHER AWAY FROM WHERE WE GOT OUR SUPPORT FROM."



U-S SOLDIERS ARE SUPPORTING OUR CANADIAN ALLIES WITH THEIR LARGE-SCALE TRAINING EXERCISE, MAPLE RESOLVE 17. US ARMY MEDIC, SERGEANT RICK HOLSTEN SAYS THAT BY ASSISTING THE CANADIAN ARMY THEY ARE BUILDING INTEROPERABILITY.



"IT'S BEEN GOING REALLY WELL, WE'VE SET UP A COUPLE TRAINING EXERCISES ALREADY TO HELP FAMILIARIZE ALL THE CREWS WITH LOADING AND UNLOADING ALL THE CASUALTIES...BASICALLY GETTING EVERYONE ON THE SAME PAGE."



CHECK OUT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.