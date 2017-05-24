(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Air Force released its latest promotion selection list on myPers. Also, Airmen out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware supported Exercise Rapid Rescue.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 May 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    3rd Airlift Squadron
    AFRN
    Exercise Rapid Rescue
    Promotion List

