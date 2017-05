Soldiers Radio News

SRN052317A- Operation Bayonet Minotaur has kicked off in Greece and A Katusa helps families fit in in Korea



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



OPERATION BAYONET MINOTAUR IS GIVING SOLDIERS OF THE 1-73RD AIRBORNE REGIMENT A CHANCE TO WORK WITH THEIR GREEK COUNTERPARTS IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY THAT SERGEANT DAVID MCNEER APPRECIATES



“THIS TRAINING IN GREECE IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY, I THINK WORKING WITH THE GREEKS AND THE MULTIPLE LIKE TRAINING STATIONS HAS BEEN VERY HOSPITABLE. I'M VERY VERY FORTUNATE. "



LIVING IN ANOTHER COUNTRY CAN BE CHALLENGING, ESPECIALLY IF YOU DON'T SPEAK THE NATIVE LANGUAGE. KATUSA PRIVATE FIRST CLASS YOU JIN WU PROVIDES ARMY FAMILIES STATIONED IN KOREA A CHANCE TO LEARN KOREAN TO HELP THEM THROUGHOUT THEIR STAY.



"I THINK THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF BEING PART OF THE LOCAL COMMUNITY IS ACTUALLY SPEAKING THE LANGUAGE AND TALKING WITH THE PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THE COMMUNITY SO LEARNING KOREAN ACTUALLY LETS ARMY PEOPLE AND ARMY FAMILIES TO COMMUNICATE WITH THE KOREAN PEOPLE AND BE A PART OF THEM "



CHECK OUT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.