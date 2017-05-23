(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Vice President Mike Pence spoke to Wright-Patt Airmen and their families as part of his visit here for Armed Forces Day. Also, 80 Airmen attached to the 86th Airlift Wing from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, deployed to Israel in support of exercise Juniper Falcon from May 7-18, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

