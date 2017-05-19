Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers test their mettle at a regional, Officer Candidate School field leadership exercise. The future leaders use troop leading procedures and perform infantry-style, battle tasks. The exercise takes place at the New Hampshire National Guard Training Site, Center Strafford, New Hampshire.
|05.19.2017
|05.24.2017 10:47
|Newscasts
|47988
|1705/DOD_104399478.mp3
|00:03:04
|PublicAffairs
|CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US
This work, VTARNG Soldiers Attend OCS Field Leadership Exercise, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Officer Candidate School Field Leadership Exercise
