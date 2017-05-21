A kayaker who capsized his kayak in Puget Sound near Port Townsend makes a mayday call to the Coast Guard, May 21, 2017.
The kayaker was rescued by personnel from the Jefferson County Fire Department.
U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Puget Sound.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|47977
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104395984.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Track #
|1
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|118
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kayaker distress Initial Call 21 May, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
