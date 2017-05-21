(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kayaker distress Initial Call 21 May

    Kayaker distress Initial Call 21 May

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A kayaker who capsized his kayak in Puget Sound near Port Townsend makes a mayday call to the Coast Guard, May 21, 2017.

    The kayaker was rescued by personnel from the Jefferson County Fire Department.

    U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Puget Sound.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 47977
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104395984.mp3
    Length: 00:02:41
    Track # 1
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 118
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kayaker distress Initial Call 21 May, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Port Townsend
    Sector Puget Sound
    Jefferson County Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT