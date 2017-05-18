U.S., Japan, France and Great Britain train together on the island of Tinian during Exercise Jeanne D’Arc 17 mid-May 2017. Here is Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee with the report…
Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 03:28
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|47939
Filename:
|1705/DOD_104386472.mp3
Length:
|00:00:53
Year
|2017
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|GU
This work, Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 On Tinian, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
