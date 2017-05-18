(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 On Tinian

    Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 On Tinian

    GUAM

    05.18.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S., Japan, France and Great Britain train together on the island of Tinian during Exercise Jeanne D’Arc 17 mid-May 2017. Here is Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee with the report…

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 03:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47939
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104386472.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Jeanne D'Arc 17 On Tinian, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    French Military
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    Naval Base Guam
    JGSDF
    U.S. Navy
    French Navy
    Bryan Magee
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT