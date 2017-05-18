U.S. Marine Capt. Erin Demchko, deputy commander at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, is featured in Marine Corps Recruiting Command's newest commercial, "Battle Up". She has made history as the first female to be featured in a Marine Corps' advertisement.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 03:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47938
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104386471.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|PEARL RIVER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York Marine featured in Marine Corps Commercial, Battle Up, by Sgt Kathy Nunez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
