    New York Marine featured in Marine Corps Commercial, Battle Up

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kathy Nunez 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Capt. Erin Demchko, deputy commander at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, is featured in Marine Corps Recruiting Command's newest commercial, "Battle Up". She has made history as the first female to be featured in a Marine Corps' advertisement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Marine featured in Marine Corps Commercial, Battle Up, by Sgt Kathy Nunez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

