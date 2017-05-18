Air Force Radio News 18 May 2017 A

Today's stories: For the first time U-2 participated in Northern Edge, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Also, the Air Force has rolled out a new First Term Airmen Course, dedicated to developing Airmen as next-generation leaders.
