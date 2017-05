Soldiers Radio News

SRN051817B- U.S. Army Europe tests its abilities and Measles is making a comeback.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



US ARMY EUROPE IS TESTING THEIR ABILITY TO RECEIVE, TRANSPORT, AND TRAIN SOLDIERS ARRIVING IN THEATRE. 2-12 INFANTRY BATTALION COMMANDER LT. COL. BO DENNIS TALKS ABOUT HIS COLORADO UNITS PARTICIPATION



"IT’S A GREAT EXERCISE…SO OVER THE COURSE OF TWO WEEKS WE'VE MOBILIZED ALL OF OUR BATTALIONS EQUIPMENT AND OVER 600 PERSONNEL TO EXECUTE THIS MISSION. "



MEDCOM IS RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT MEASLES OUTBREAKS IN EUROPE AND THE U.S. SINCE IT’S ELIMINATION BACK IN 2000.

MEASLES IS SPREAD BY CONTACT OR THROUGH COUGHING AND SNEEZING, AND THE VIRUS REMAINS ACTIVE FOR UP TO TWO HOURS ON SURFACES AND IN THE AIR.

THOSE INFECTED CAN TRANSMIT THE DISEASE UP TO FOUR DAYS BEFORE SHOWING SYMPTOMS, SUCH AS RASH, FEVER, COUGH, RUNNY NOSE, AND RED, WATERY EYES.

PEOPLE STATIONED OR TRAVELING TO EUROPE SHOULD BE AWARE THERE'S AN ELEVATED RISK OF BEING EXPOSED AND THAT IT'S NOT JUST A CHILDHOOD DISEASE.

TALK TO MEDICAL ABOUT GETTING YOUR VACCINE UPDATED AND HAVING CHILDREN 6 TO 12 MONTHS VACCINATED EARLY IF TRAVELING OVERSEAS.