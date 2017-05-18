(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 conducted flight operations during exercise Distant Frontier 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Alaska, May 17th . The training gave Marines the opportunity to sharpen their tactical combat skills.

    Also in the Corps
    The Marine Corps wants to strengthen Marine's combat skills anytime and anywhere by providing them with new "tactical decision kits." These kits will be delivered to twenty-four infantry battalions within the next six months. They will help Marines hone their decision-making skills with virtual first person simulations and field exercises.

    Also in the News
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller published a more updated reading list for 2017. The purpose of updating the reading list is to increase Marines professional development and critical thinking skills. For more information check out All Marine Message 015/17.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47922
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104381532.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    combat skills
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232
    six months
    Elmendorf-Richardson
    DMAMAMM
    tactical decision kits
    Distant Frontier 17
    May 17th
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller
    reading list 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT