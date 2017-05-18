Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 conducted flight operations during exercise Distant Frontier 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Alaska, May 17th . The training gave Marines the opportunity to sharpen their tactical combat skills.



Also in the Corps

The Marine Corps wants to strengthen Marine's combat skills anytime and anywhere by providing them with new "tactical decision kits." These kits will be delivered to twenty-four infantry battalions within the next six months. They will help Marines hone their decision-making skills with virtual first person simulations and field exercises.



Also in the News

The Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller published a more updated reading list for 2017. The purpose of updating the reading list is to increase Marines professional development and critical thinking skills. For more information check out All Marine Message 015/17.



