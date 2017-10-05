The USAFE Band performed a concert honoring the opening of an exhibition celebrating the unified involvement of several countries providing volunteers to fight for the Serbian Army during WWI.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 06:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47921
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104380661.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Artist
|A1C Ericha Guyote
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|RS
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE Band Concert in Belgrade Radio Overview, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
