Today's stories: An AC-130U aircrew from Air Force Special Operations Command receives the Clarence Mackay Trophy, for accomplishing the most meritorious flight of the year. Also, the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at Mountain Home Air Force Base saves the Air Force millions of dollars per year.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47915
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104377883.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT