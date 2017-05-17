(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: An AC-130U aircrew from Air Force Special Operations Command receives the Clarence Mackay Trophy, for accomplishing the most meritorious flight of the year. Also, the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at Mountain Home Air Force Base saves the Air Force millions of dollars per year.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mountain Home AFB
    AC-130U
    Spec Ops
    AFREP
    AFRN
    Clarence Mackay Trophy

