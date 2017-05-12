Today's story: Squadron Officer School class 17G is cancelled due to a course re-write and curriculum changes by Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein.
|05.12.2017
|05.12.2017 13:33
|Newscasts
|47875
|1705/DOD_104362201.mp3
|00:00:59
|2017
|Blues
|US
|4
|0
|0
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 May 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
