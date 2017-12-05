(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Top enlisted Marine in Okinawa retires after 32 years of service | West Virginia native says farewell

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Sgt. Maj. Lee D. Bonar Jr. turns over the post of III Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Mario A. Marquez during a relief, appointment and retirement ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2017. Bonar, who enlisted out of Wheeling, West Virginia, thanked the military members he served with for giving his life a purpose during his 32 years in the Corps. Marquez, a native of Lakewood, California, comes to III MEF after serving as the sergeant major for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa. (Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Camp Hansen
    Sergeant Major
    appointment
    relief
    retirement
    SgtMaj Bonar

