Soldiers Radio News

SRN051217B- Guardian Response 17 kicks off in Indiana and Fallen Law-Enforcement Officers are remembered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MORE THAN 6,000 ARMY RESERVE AND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE IN SOUTHERN INDIANA PARTICIPATING IN GUARDIAN RESPONSE 17 TO PREPARE FOR POTENTIAL CATASTROPHES. 409TH SUPPORT MEDICAL COMPANY SPECIALIST STACY BICKLER



"THIS IS A MISSION ON U.S. SOIL AND IF THIS HAPPENED, IT'S OUR PEOPLE. AND KNOWING THAT WERE DOING IT AND WERE DOING IT TO THE BEST OF OUR ABILITIES AND DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN. IT'S KIND OF A GOOD FEELING WERE NOT GOING TO LET ANYONE DOWN. "



A POLICE MEMORIAL WAS HELD AT JOINT BASE LEWIS- MCCHORD WASHINGTON TO PAY RESPECTS TO THE MEN AND WOMEN OF LAW ENFORCEMENT THAT FELL DURING THE LINE OF DUTY



"THE LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL WAS A JOINT EFFORT BETWEEN THE 42 MP BRIGADE AND THE MP'S AT JBLM AND THE PIERCE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT. WE CAME TOGETHER TODAY TO COMMEMORATE THEIR LIFE AND REMEMBER THEM IT NOT ONLY BENEFITS THE FAMILIES THAT WERE HERE TONIGHT BUT IT BENEFITS THOSE WHO HAD SOME TYPE OF PART IN THE CEREMONY”



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.