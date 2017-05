Soldiers Radio News

SRN051217A- The Defense Secretary travels to Lithuania and Quartermaster Soldier becomes a National Athlete.



DEFENSE SECRETARY JIM MATTIS CONTINUED HIS EUROPEAN TOUR MEETING WITH NATO LEADERS IN LITHUANIA



"LITHUANIA YOUR BALTIC NEIGHBORS AND THE NATO ALLIANCE FACE DANGERS FROM TERRORISM AND AGGRESSION, CYBER ATTACKS AND MORE. IN RESPONSE WE MUST ADAPT OUR COMMITMENT TO COMMON DEFENSE. WE STAND WITH YOU UNITED IN A COMMON CAUSE”



THE ALL ARMY BOWLING TEAM COMPETED IN THE ARMED FORCES BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP AT CAMP PENDLETON CALIFORNIA. 23RD QUARTERMASTER BRIGADE ARMY BOWLER SERGEANT FIRST CLASS QUINCIE BLACKSHEAR REFLECTS ON HER EXPERIENCE



"I LOVE THE GAME, IM COMPETITIVE SO I LIKE TO WIN. BUT SOMETIMES YOU KNOW JUST THE COMPETITION ITSELF IS FUN. I LEARNED A LOT THE TEAM COMRADERY IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING HERE. IT’S GREAT. IT WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE."



TO APPLY FOR AN ALL ARMY SPORTS TEAM GO TO ARMY MWR ALL ARMY SPORTS.