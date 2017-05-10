(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Air Force senior leaders are considering ways to accelerate hypersonics research and development.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 May 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    DARPA
    AFRL
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Hypersonics

