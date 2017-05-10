Today's story: Eight F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron, out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, along with supporting units and equipment, completed the first F-35A deployment to Europe.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47844
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104353164.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|30
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT